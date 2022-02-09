Finland wants to enhance OSCE’s role in conflict resolution in Europe - ministry

HELSINKI, February 10. /TASS/. Finland, which will chair the OSCE in 2025 plans to strengthen the organization's role in conflict resolution in Europe, Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told TASS on Wednesday.

"It is great that the idea of Finland’s chairmanship in the OSCE in 2025 gained such broad support at the December’s meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Stockholm. Finland is committed to cultivating stability and peace in Europe, and the upcoming OSCE Chairmanship is concrete evidence of this intention. As the OSCE Chair, Finland seeks to enhance its role as one of the leading organizations promoting dialogue, transparency and trust, as well as conflict resolution in Europe," the minister pointed out.

"[Finnish President Sauli] Niinisto draws attention to the importance of the "Helsinki spirit" in a global context. The "Helsinki spirit" means maintaining a dialogue and promoting it even under conditions of tension. Its revival could help establish a dialogue and trust in the conditions of tense relations between the great powers, in particular in the field of arms control and new technologies," Haavisto stressed.

According to the foreign minister, the principles of the Helsinki Final Act remain relevant regarding, for example, non-use of force or the threat of force, territorial integrity of states and the right to belong or not to belong to international organizations. "The OSCE participating states have pledged to maintain and comply with these principles," he said.

The last time Finland chaired the OSCE in 2008.