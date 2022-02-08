Advisers of Normandy Format heads of state to meet in Berlin on February 10 — Macron

PARIS, February 8. /TASS/. Political advisers of the heads of countries that make up the Normandy Format plan to meet in Berlin on February 10, French President Emmanuel Macron said at a news conference following talks with Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky.

The Normandy Format countries are Russia, France, Germany and Ukraine.

"Political advisers of the Normandy Format will meet in Berlin on Thursday," Macron said in a speech broadcast on Twitter by the Elysee Palace. "Together with Germany, France intends to continue mediation efforts in the relations between Russia and Ukraine."

The previous meeting of Normandy Format political advisors took place in Paris on January 26. Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Head Dmitry Kozak led the Russian delegation. It was the first in-person meeting of the political advisors after a hiatus of more than two years.