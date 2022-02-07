Date of extended ‘Troika’ meeting on Afghanistan in Kabul not coordinated yet, envoy says

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The exact date of a meeting of the extended "Troika" on Afghanistan (Russia, the US, China, Pakistan) that was planned for February in Kabul has not yet been coordinated, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan and Director of the Foreign Ministry’s Second Asian Department Zamir Kabulov told TASS on Monday.

"Not yet, we are waiting for suggestions on a date from our partners," he said responding to a question on the matter.

Earlier, in an interview with TASS, the envoy said that it was planned to hold the next meeting of the extended "Troika" in Kabul before the end of February. The previous meeting was held in Islamabad on November 11, 2021.