Meeting of Putin, Zelensky in Turkey isn’t discussed in practical terms yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. The possibility of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky in Turkey isn’t being discussed in practical terms yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The timing of Putin's possible trip to Turkey has not yet been determined, the spokesman said. When asked about the prospects of a meeting with the Ukrainian president in Turkey, Peskov said that this is primarily a bilateral visit, which the Russian and Turkish leaders have long been talking about.

"As for the initiative to arrange a meeting between Putin and Zelensky on Turkish soil, there is no understanding about it yet, therefore there is no practical discussion on this matter yet," the spokesman said. At the same time, he said that "no one rejects such a possibility."

"The president says that he is ready to meet with anyone, if need be, but that requires an understanding of what the outcome could be and what is up for discussion," Peskov said. "There is no such understanding yet."

Earlier, Turkish Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited the presidents of Russia and Ukraine to Turkey to "settle differences" between the two countries. Erdogan last year said multiple times that he would like to participate in the settlement of the crisis between Moscow and Kiev.