Brazilian president’s visit to Russia scheduled for February 14-17

RIO DE JANEIRO, February 4. /TASS/. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s visit to Russia is scheduled for February 14-17, the South American country’s foreign ministry said.

At the beginning of last December, Bolsonaro announced his visit to the Russian capital at Putin’s invitation. He stated then that the trip was of mutual interest and emphasized his intention "to deepen relations with Russia." Later, the president reaffirmed his plans, despite reports of US pressure.