US, NATO urge Russia to return to observance of CFE Treaty — El Pais

MADRID, February 2. /TASS/. The US and NATO have urged Russia to return to the observance of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), including providing information on the number and deployment of forces, Spain’s El Pais newspaper wrote on Wednesday, publishing the full text of US and NATO confidential responses to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees.

"Russia resuming the implementation of the Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE), returning to participation in the Joint Consultative Group, and providing detailed CFE Treaty-required annual data and information," the document said.

The Treaty on Conventional Armed Forces in Europe (CFE) was signed in 1990 and adapted in 1997. NATO countries did not ratify the adapted version of this document, adhering to the 1990 version which establishes the limits of conventional arms based on the balance between NATO and the countries of the Warsaw Pact. The new Eastern European members of the alliance that earlier were part of the Warsaw Pact did not join this treaty. As a result, in 2007, Russia was forced to announce a moratorium on its treaty obligations.