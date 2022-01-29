Emergence of NeoCov is caused by constant mutation of virus, says expert

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The emergence of the new NeoCov coronavirus is caused by constant virus mutations, the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of Russia’s Health Ministry, Alexander Gintsburg told TASS. At the same time, their detection largely depends on the thoroughness of work on the study of viruses, he added.

"Mutations are constantly going on. In those countries where the sequencing level is about 100,000 or more per month, new variants will always be detected. Where the sequencing level is about 2,000-4,000, you will never detect new strains there," the expert said.

Chinese researchers earlier detected a new type of coronavirus among bats in South Africa. According to reports, it is closely related to the Middle East respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (MERS) and can enter cells in a manner similar to that of SARS-CoV-2. A representative of the expert community in South Africa told TASS that this species was discovered in 2017 during the study of tissue samples of bats taken in the previous five years in the north and southeast of the republic. It concerns mammals belonging to the genus Neorimicia. The same virus has been identified in bats in Uganda and other African countries.