Europe unable to pursue independent policy as long as it’s bound by NATO ties — Medvedev

GORKI, January 27. /TASS/. European countries won’t be able to pursue an independent policy and will continue to depend on the United States as long as they are bound by NATO ties, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with Russian media outlets, including TASS.

When asked if the European Union would ever stop pursuing a policy that depended on the US, he said: "I don’t think it ever will, as long as Europe is bound by NATO ties." Medvedev explained that it was about a united Europe, first and foremost, within the EU. "However, a United Europe exists only if there is NATO, that’s the problem," he added.

According to the Russian Security Council deputy secretary, European nations sometimes make remarks that the US is wrong but they should be more independent. "Big countries are the ones who talk about it a lot, while smaller countries yap something else, or just hang on what [the US] says, acting like vassals towards a lord. In any case, European countries will not be able to pursue an independent policy as long as they are bound by North Atlantic unity." In his view, it is "just a physical fact." "It’s not about if we like it or not, but many decisions, including economic ones, are made on the other side of the Atlantic," Medvedev stressed.