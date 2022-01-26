Ukraine unable to become NATO member — Spanish expert

MADRID, January 26. /TASS/. Ukraine should remain a neutral country. It is unable to become a full-fledged member of NATO, Professor of International Relations Jorge Mestre, of the European University of Valencia, told TASS on Wednesday.

"It makes sense to get back to the 1997 agreement on the establishment of the Russia-NATO Council," he said. "That agreement says that neither party will be creating spheres of influence in Europe. What does that mean? Ukraine cannot be an active member of NATO. Ukraine may cooperate with the organization in some respects, but it will never become its full-fledged member."

Mestre stressed that there was no unanimity among the alliance’s member states regarding the admission of Ukraine.

"Besides, to be a member of NATO any country has to meet a number of requirements," Mestre said. "At the moment the Ukrainian government fails to meet a considerable share [of these requirements]. Ukraine must be a neutral country."

Lately, the Western countries and Kiev have been speculating a great deal about the risks of Russia invading Ukraine. Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed such allegations as groundless fanning of tensions. He stressed that Russia posed no threat to anyone. Also, he did not rule out the risk of provocations and warned that attempts at handling the crisis in southeastern Ukraine from the position of strength would entail dire effects.