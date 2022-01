WASHINGTON, January 24. /TASS/. The US Defense Department is ready to send 8,500 troops to Europe, but a final decision hasn’t been made yet, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Monday.

The number of troops that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has decided to put on alert is 8,500 people, Kirby said. If the situation requires, they will be deployed to Europe at a short notice, he said. He stressed that a decision to deploy the troops hadn’t been made yet.