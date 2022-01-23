UK’s statement about Russia's plans for Ukraine raises concern - White House

WASHINGTON, January 23. /TASS/. London's statement raises concern in Washington, the White House announced on Saturday commenting on the British Foreign Office's statement about Moscow's alleged plans to create a pro-Russian government in Ukraine.

"This kind of plotting is deeply concerning. The Ukrainian people have the sovereign right to determine their own future and we stand with our democratically-elected partners in Ukraine," White House National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said. Her statement is cited on Twitter by Alex Ward, reporter for the Politico newspaper.

Earlier, the UK’s Foreign Office issued a statement that the Russian leadership is considering a possibility of installing a pro-Russian government in Ukraine and former Ukrainian MP Yevgeny Murayev may head this cabinet.

In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the British colleagues to stop engaging in provocations.