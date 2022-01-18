Nazarbayev refutes rumors of conflict in Kazakhstan’s political elite in address to nation

NUR-SULTAN, January 18. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will soon chair the ruling Nur Otan party, the country’s first head of state Nursultan Nazarbayev said in his address to the nation made public on Tuesday.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has full authority. He is the chairman of the Security Council. Soon the president will be elected chair of the Nur Otan party. So there’s no conflict or standoff in the elite. The rumors on this subject are absolutely groundless," Kazakhstan’s first president said.

Earlier on Tuesday, following a meeting conducted by the party’s first deputy chairman Bauyrzhan Baibek, the Nur Otan press service reported that the party began preparations for an unscheduled congress.

Following the November 2021 expanded meeting of Nur Otan’s political council, it became known of Nazarbayev’s decision to transfer the authority of the party’s chairman to Tokayev. According to the charter, the party chairman’s appointment and the relief from office are within the purview of the party’s congress. The party’s political council has the authority to convene the congress. Nur Otan is the largest political party in Kazakhstan with over 835,000 members.