Speculation about sanctions against Russia unnecessary during talks — German Cabinet

BERLIN, January 17. /TASS/. The German government does not consider the discussion of sanctions in parallel to important talks with Russia to be necessary, a Cabinet spokesperson said in response to the request from TASS.

"It is the phase of important talks with all participants now. From the standpoint of the Federal Government, the time is unsuitable now for speculation on the issue of possible sanction measures," he said in a comment on the publication in Handelsblatt.

The US and the EU are not considering the option of disconnecting Russia from SWIFT and are discussing targeted economic sanctions against the largest Russian banks instead, Handelsblatt newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources in the German government.