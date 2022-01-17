Australia’s recognition of Sputnik V to create conditions for promoting ties — ambassador

SYDNEY, January 17. /TASS/. The recognition of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Australia is a major step that would help promote humanitarian and business ties between the two countries amid the pandemic, Russian Ambassador to Australia Alexey Pavlovsky said on Monday.

"Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has announced the recognition of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine [a two-dose course] for the purposes of establishing the immunization status of those arriving in the country. This major step creates more favorable conditions for maintaining humanitarian and business ties between our countries’ people during the difficult time of the pandemic," he said in a statement.

Russian holders of Australian visas will not have to spend two weeks in a quarantine hotel and pay for it upon arrival in Australia.

Earlier on Monday, Australia’s Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) recognized Russia’s Sputnik V for the purpose of establishing the vaccination status of those arriving in the country. According to TGA, the Russian vaccine’s confirmed efficacy is at least 89% and it ensures 98-100% guarantee against serious forms of the disease and death from its complications.

Australia closed its borders in March 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Foreigners entering Australia need to be vaccinated with one of the TGA-approved jabs. Australia has also recognized Covishield, CoronaVac, and BBIBP-CorV by China’s Sinopharm and Covaxin. The country has approved the use of jabs by UK-Swedish AstraZeneca, US-German Pfizer - BioNTech and two US vaccines developed by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.