Germany welcomes any format for talks with Russia, including Normandy Format — Scholz

BERLIN, January 12. /TASS/. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the country would welcome any format for talks with Russia and is seeking to revive the Normandy Format that brings together Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine.

"We want to revive the Normandy Format to overcome the crisis in Ukraine," he said in a speech at Bundestag. He added it makes sense to use all possible formats for a dialogue.

Scholz mentioned Russia is holding talks this week with the US and NATO and also said he was concerned about the tense situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border.