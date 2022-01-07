Lukashenko, Nazarbayev discuss situation in Kazakhstan

/updates/

MINSK, January 7. /TASS/. The situation in Kazakhstan was the focus of a telephone call between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev, the press service of the Belarusian leader said on Friday.

"Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had one more telephone conversation - with Kazakhstan’s first President Nursultan Nazarbayev - today in the evening," it said. "The sides discussed in detail the situation in Kazakhstan."

Earlier in the day, Lukashenko spoke over the phone with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Touching on the activities of the CSTO (Collective Security Treaty Organization, a post-Soviet security bloc - TASS) peacekeepers in Kazakhstan, the leaders stressed that their key task is to prevent penetration of illegal armed groups into Kazakhstan.

Protests erupted in several Kazakh cities on January 2 to grow into mass riots with attacks on government buildings in many cities several days later. Thousands have been injured and fatalities have also been reported. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev asked help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization, or CSTO, a post-Soviet security bloc. CSTO peacekeepers have already been deployed to Kazakhstan. According to the Kazakh authorities, law and order had been restored in all of the country’s regions by the morning on January 7. However, the situation in Almaty is still very tense.