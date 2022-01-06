Kazakhstan’s authorities to continue upholding rights of citizens - Foreign Ministry

NUR-SULTAN, January 6. /TASS/. Authorities of Kazakhstan will continue supporting rights of citizens and security of foreigners, including the diplomatic corps and reporters, the Foreign Ministry of the country said on Thursday.

"The state will continue supporting rights and interests of all representatives of our polyethnic and multiconfessional people and security of foreign citizens in the country, including the diplomatic corps and reporters. Foreign investments and the business of foreign companies will be protected," the Ministry said.

Kazakhstan "is committed to compliance with international obligations in the human rights sphere and continuation of the course of reforms," the Ministry noted.