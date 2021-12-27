Proposals to amend Belarusian Constitution include ban on starting military aggression

MINSK, December 27. /TASS/. A proposed amendment to the Belarusian Constitution bans the government from starting a military aggression from the country’s territory, according to the National Center for Legal Information.

The amendment is part of a slew of proposed changes to the constitution that the national center published on its website on Monday.

"The Republic of Belarus shall rule out military aggression from its territory against other states," says proposed Article 18 of the chapter on constitutional order.