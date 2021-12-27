Situation on Afghan-Tajik border causes alarm — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, December 27. /TASS/. The situation on Afghan-Tajik border causes concern and alarm, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rakhmon on Monday.

"The situation on the border with Afghanistan now - I know it as I’m in regular contact with you - causes some alarm and concern," he said. "And that’s the matter of the fact and I share this concern."

Russia and Tajikistan are developing their relations in security issues, Putin said.

"As has been our agreement, some weapons and equipment have been delivered to reinforce Tajikistan’s armed forces so that Tajikistan could efficiently counter any threats to your country that emanate from outside," he said.