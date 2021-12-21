Four more Russian citizens charged with cybercrime in US - prosecutor's office

NEW YORK, December 21. /TASS/. Four more Russians have been charged with cybercrime in the United States, according to Acting United States Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell.

"Four other Russian nationals charged in two indictments filed today here in Boston for the alleged involvement in the global hacking and trading schemes," he said commenting on Switzerland's decision to extradite Russian Vladislav Klyushin to the United States.

"The four other defendants are Michail Kozak, Igor Sladkov, Nikolai Ulianchev, Ivan Ermakov. These four other men remain at large," he added.

In the United States, Klyushin is accused of being involved in hacker attacks against US companies, as well as of conducting financial transactions based on confidential information that was allegedly previously stolen.