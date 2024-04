CAIRO, April 29. /TASS/. At least 34 people were killed in Israeli military operations in the Gaza Strip in the past day, the Palestinian enclave’s Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Thirty-four people were killed and another 68 were injured in the past day," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, a total of 34,488 people have been killed and 77,643 have suffered injuries in Gaza since October 2023.

Many bodies still lie under the rubble, the ministry added.