EU agrees to ban access to three Russian media outlets, one European

BRUSSELS, May 15. /TASS/. The EU ambassadors have agreed that access to the Rossiyskaya Gazeta and Izvestia newspapers, the RIA Novosti news agency and the Czech website Voice of Europe, which the EU accuses of spreading "pro-Russian information," will be banned in the European Union, a diplomatic source told reporters in Brussels.

"The EU ambassadors have reached a political agreement to ban access to four Russian media outlets, namely two newspapers and a news agency, as well as to the Voice of Europe website," the diplomat said.

Now, the measure needs to be approved by the EU foreign ministers.