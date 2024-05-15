US to allocate $2 bln to Ukraine through new defense industry fund — Blinken

WASHINGTON, May 15. /TASS/. The United States will provide Ukraine with an additional $2 billion in military funding through a new defense industry fund, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a press conference in Kiev.

"We will provide an additional $2 billion dollars in foreign military financing for Ukraine. We put this together in a first of its kind defense fund," he said.

According to him, the money of the fund will be divided into three parts: the first will go to providing Kiev with weapons, the second will be aimed at restoring and modernizing the Ukrainian military-industrial complex, and the third will be used to purchase military equipment from others countries.

The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that the West's sending of weapons to Ukraine and assistance in training the Ukrainian military only prolongs the conflict and does not change the situation on the battlefield.