Russia, Vietnam register positive dynamics of rising trade turnover — trade representative

HANOI, May 15. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam register positive dynamics of growing trade turnover, Russia’s trade representative in Vietnam Vyacheslav Kharinov told a conference.

"Despite the challenging international situation, we register positive dynamics of growing trade turnover both on traditional and new items. Business activity is on the rise, with certain progress and prospects in a number of joint projects in various fields in place," he said.

The firm basis of bilateral relations and a trust-based political dialogue on the top level facilitate the gradual development of mutually beneficial business cooperation, Kharinov added.