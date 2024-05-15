UAE rates high Made in Russia brand, understands its reliability — REC

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. The authorities and business circles of the UAE (United Arab Emirates) rate high the Made in Russia brand for its high quality and understand its reliability, the Russian Export Center’s (REC) representative in the UAE Najibullo Jabbori told TASS.

"The Made in Russia brand is well-known in fact, at least to partners from the UAE. When they see that it is Made in Russia they understand that those are goods, services that have been controlled by the Russian Federation, controlled by the Russian Export Center, and a priori they have a very favorable attitude to our brand," he said.

The UAE is a very competitive market, though the Russian brand has managed to prove its stability, due to a good marketing campaign in particular, Jabbori said. "And here, of course, our brand has proved to be a reliable partner," he added.

