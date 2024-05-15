Israel hits Hezbollah targets in eastern Lebanon, casualties among civilians reported

BEIRUT, May 16. /TASS/. Israel has delivered airstrikes on a Hezbollah stronghold near the Lebanese city of Nabi Chit, the Al Mayadeen television channel reported.

According to the TV channel, fourteen missiles were fired from Israeli fighter jets and drones at ground targets. One of the missiles hit a three-storey house, killing two civilians. Two more were wounded.

Air raids were also carried out on Shiite bases in Brital, Kharayeb, and Et Taybeh. No reports about casualties or damage were available.

Nabi Chit is located in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon some 25 kilometers from Baalbek. This city was attacked by Israeli warplanes on March 26. Four Hezbollah fighters were killed back then.