Moscow ready to navigate market challenges amid US' uranium import ban

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Moscow has viewed Washington’s ban on Russian uranium imports from every angle and will right the market accordingly, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS.

"We have analyzed the situation with the ban on imports of uranium products. We will find ways to ensure the stability of the sales market and how to protect Russia’s nuclear sector, a world leader in efficiency and technological development in almost all areas, from the negative consequences of these moves," he said.

Everything pointed to the US enacting such a ban, Ryabkov said, adding though that this latest move from Washington showed just how low it would go to try to hurt the Russian economy.

"This anti-Russian frenzy flies in the face of both common sense and any consideration of economic reasonability," he said. "This is not the first time that the US has been ready to shoot itself in the foot to try to hurt us. However, it will not succeed in hurting us, only damaging itself in the process. This is usual practice regarding Moscow as those who make decisions there are guided by the principle of ‘cutting off your own nose to spite your face’ in many instances," he noted.

Such absurd ideas "appear in political fringe groups in today’s US" when it comes to Russia, later "gaining steam and becoming official policy," the official said. "We have seen many examples of this. Washington is currently discussing with great gusto ways to steal Russian money and give it to Kiev, concurrently representing it as if this cheating is not cheating at all, but the protection of high ideals," he stressed.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden signed a law that prohibits the import of non-irradiated, low-enriched uranium produced in Russia or by any Russian company. Washington said that in moving away from Russian supplies, the US was ensuring its independence.