European countries still look up to US — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. European countries are still incapable of leaving the US policy track, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia.

"Can we really say that currently European capitals are after sovereignty? No, we cannot, we do not see such attempts. Moreover, we do not yet see any potential of European countries to somehow leave the US policy course. So far, they are hardly capable of doing so," the Kremlin official said.

Peskov noted that it is too early to speak of any changes in the policy of European countries following Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit. China is a sovereign state and builds its relations with Europe in accordance with its own interests, Putin’s press secretary noted.