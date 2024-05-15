Taliban signals it doesn’t pose threat to India, Russia — Russian diplomat

NEW DELHI, May 15. /TASS/. The Taliban (banned in Russia) is signaling that it poses no threat to Russia, India and other neighboring countries, said Zamir Kabulov, a director at the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asia Department.

"The Taliban, who, after 20 years of fighting the Americans and NATO, ultimately drew important political conclusions for themselves, including this: If they want to remain Afghan patriots, albeit with a large share of Islamism, they must act so that not to spoil relations at least with the surrounding world, which has concerns about Islamism, political Islam as a phenomenon," he told TASS after Russian-Indian consultations on Afghanistan in New Delhi.

"It seems to me that this evolution has taken place. In simple terms, in the process of the struggle for power in Afghanistan, the Taliban has been reborn as a national liberation movement with Islamic angle, which focuses solely on Afghanistan in its agenda. The Taliban have made it clear that they are not part of the global jihad, which poses a threat to both India and Russia," the the diplomat said.