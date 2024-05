SEVASTOPOL, May 16. /TASS/. Two single-family houses and a passenger car were damaged by fragments after an attack by Ukrainian troops on the city of Sevastopol; no one was hurt, Sevastopol’s governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

According to the governor, fragments of a downed missile damaged to two houses and a car. "The shock wave broke six windows in another house. No one was hurt," he wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that no unexploded munitions were found.