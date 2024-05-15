Slovakia’s PM allegedly suffers chest, abdominal wounds — newspaper

BRATISLAVA, May 15. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico sustained about three wounds in a shooting after a government meeting held in the Slovak town of Handlova, the Plus jeden den newspaper reported, alleging that Fico suffered wounds of the chest, abdomen and a limb.

According to the newspaper, eyewitnesses heard about four to five gunshots.

The condition of Slovakia’s prime minister, who was rushed to hospital by helicopter, is estimated as extremely serious. The newspaper said citing a source that Fico would undergo a surgery.