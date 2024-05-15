Two civilians wounded in shelling attack on Shebekino in Belgorod Region

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Two civilians received wounds in the city of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod Region bordering Ukraine, which came under shelling by Ukrainian troops, the region’s governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said.

"Ukrainian troops shelled the city of Shebekino from multiple launch missile systems. According to preliminary data, two civilians were wounded: one man received a shrapnel wound in the hand, the other one - in his back," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, a car shelter and a passenger car caught fire after the attack. "Eight single-family houses were damaged <…>. Windows in an apartment in a multi-apartment house were broken. Four cars were damaged by fragments," he added.