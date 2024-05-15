Several airborne targets downed approaching Belgorod — governor

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems downed several airborne targets, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on his Telegram channel, adding that no one was injured.

"Our air defense system was engaged over Belgorod and the Belgorodsky District - several airborne targets were downed approaching the city. According to the preliminary information, no one was injured," he said.

Gladkov added that three houses were damaged in the settlement of Petrovka. Power lines and gas pipeline also sustained some damage; residents of one street were left without power after the attack.