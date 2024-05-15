Avtovaz to produce up to 50,000 Lada Largus cars by year-end

IZHEVSK, May 15. /TASS/. Avtovaz plans to produce up to 50,000 Lada Largus cars, including e-Largus, this year with a possible increase in output to 100,000 cars in 2025, President of the company Maksim Sokolov said.

"All in all, we plan to produce up to 50,000 such cars depending on the market by the end of the year, with a possible increase to 100,000 depending on the market demand next year," he told reporters.

Earlier, Avtovaz resumed the production of gasoline-fueled Lada Largus cars at its facility in Izhevsk. The production of electric Lada Largus cars will also be launched in Q2.