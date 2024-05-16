Discussing Ukrainian settlement without Russia to be empty scholasticism — Kremlin

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. It is pointless to discuss a settlement in Ukraine in the absence of Russia, it is a futile approach, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the conference being prepared in Switzerland.

"This conference itself, from our point of view, can hardly be considered a serious attempt to find ways to a settlement, it is impossible," the spokesman told the REN TV channel in an interview.

"It is absolutely useless to discuss security issues that concern us without Russia," Peskov explained. "Most likely, it will be such an empty scholasticism with no prospects for any tangible result," he emphasized.