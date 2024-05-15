UAE interested in supporting big cluster of Russian specialists — REC

KAZAN, May 15. /TASS/. The UAE (United Arab Emirates) is interested in supporting a big cluster of specialists from Russia, while the Russian side also intends to use this possibility for its companies, the Russian Export Center’s (REC) representative in the UAE Najibullo Jabbori told TASS.

"The Emirates have become kind of a hub, a center for international trade relations," he said on the sidelines of Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024. "Here our partners from the UAE created large infrastructure on localization, on production of various goods on their territory for further reexport to third countries over the past 20-30 years," the REC’s representative said.

Many free economic zones work in the UAE, in industrial clusters and in other areas, he noted, adding that such free economic zones attract foreign players for them "to be able to supply [products] to other countries, in the Persian Gulf, overall Middle Eastern and North African countries, localizing on the territory of the UAE."

"We see that the government of the UAE is interested in supporting a big cluster of Russian, not only Russian, manufacturers, industrialists, IT specialists. In turn, I should note that we also try to use this to the fullest extent to provide our companies with the possibility to use the mechanism and cooperate with other countries of the region, apart from the UAE," the representative said.

TASS is the general information partner of the International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum 2024" that is being held on May 14-19 in Kazan. This year's keynote is "Trust and Cooperation." The main goal of the forum is to strengthen trade and economic, scientific and technical, social and cultural ties between Russian regions and the countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), as well as to promote the development of the Islamic financial system institutions in Russia.