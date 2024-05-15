No changes in General Staff management, none planned — Putin

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The management of the Russian General Staff will remain the same, no staff reshuffling is currently planned there, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a meeting with military districts commanders.

In particular, the head of state pointed out Sergey Shoigu’s reassignment from the Defense Ministry to the Security Council and the appointment of Andrey Belousov as the Defense Minister.

"As for the General Staff itself and the entire structure that manages the combat operation, there have been no changes and none are planned. I want this to be clear for everyone," Putin underscored.

"This combat operation bloc is well-established; it operates rhythmically, successfully, and no changes are implied here," the president reiterated.