MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Kamaz is recalling over 23,000 vehicles sold between July 1, 2022 and August 1, 2023, the Federal Agency on Technical Regulating and Metrology (Rosstandart) reported on its website.

"The recall covers 23,432 Kamaz vehicles sold between July 1, 2022 and August 1, 2023," the report said.

Transport vehicles are recalled due to the lack of an accident emergency response device.