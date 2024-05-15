Slovakia’s Fico suffers several wounds, in life-threatening condition — PM’s Facebook page

BRATISLAVA, May 15. /TASS/. Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico suffered several wounds in an assassination attempt in the town of Handlova and is now in a life-threatening condition, according to a post on his Facebook profile (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

"There was an assassination attempt on Robert Fico. He was shot multiple times and is currently in a life-threatening condition," the post said.

According to the post on the prime minister’s profile, he was rushed by helicopter to a hospital of the city of Banska Bystrica in central Slovakia. Getting to a Bratislava hospital would have taken too long, as Fico needed urgent surgery.

"The next few hours will be decisive," the post reads.

Fico is known for his criticism of the West’s strategy on Ukraine. His government, which took office in October 2023, has halted military supplies to Kiev. The prime minister also advocated "the standardization of relations" with Russia.

According to Slovakia’s media outlets, some of Fico’s associates blame liberal opposition for the assassination attempt on the prime minister, since, according to their statements, it is attempting to develop a highly critical attitude towards the prime minister and his government’s activities among citizens.