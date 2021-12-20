Davos World Economic Forum postponed to early summer due to Omicron outbreak

GENEVA, December 20. /TASS/. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum scheduled to take place on January 17-21 in the Swiss Davos has been postponed in the light of continued uncertainty over the Omicron outbreak, according to a statement released on the Forum’s website on Monday.

"The Annual Meeting was scheduled to take place in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland between 17-21 January, 2022. It is now planned for early summer," the statement said.

"Current pandemic conditions make it extremely difficult to deliver a global in-person meeting," the organizers said, adding that the transmissibility of Omicron and its impact on travel and mobility made deferral necessary despite the meeting’s stringent health protocols.

Participants will instead join a headline series of ‘State of the World’ sessions, "bringing together global leaders online to focus on shaping solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges," according to the statement.