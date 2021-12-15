Xi Jinping tells Putin he is looking forward to in-person meeting

BEIJING, December 15. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said in a video call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin that he was looking forward to their in-person meeting on the sidelines of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

"I expect that you will make a visit to China in a month to attend the opening ceremony of the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing. I am looking forward to our Olympic meeting," Xi Jinping said.

"I am ready to move forward side by side with you so that together, we open a new page in Chinese-Russian relations in the post-pandemic time," the Chinese leader added.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will take place in Beijing on February 4-20, 2022, and the Paralympics are scheduled for March 4-13.