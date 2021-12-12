Voting in presidential election begins in Transnistria

CHISINAU, December 12. /TASS/. Voting in the presidential elections began on Sunday in the unrecognized Transnistria, where over 200,000 Russian citizens reside. According to the Central Election Commission, 255 polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (8 a.m. Moscow time).

Two candidates are running in the polls - incumbent President of the republic Vadim Krasnoselsky and Deputy of the District Council of Grigoriopol Sergey Pynzar.

The elections are taking place in an unfavorable epidemiological situation, COVID-19 hospitals in the region are still 70% full. At the end of September, authorities extended the special legal regime that allows to restrict the movement of people. The use of masks remains compulsory, it’s necessary to observe the social distancing rules, there are special penalties for violating these requirements. Under such circumstances, polling stations are equipped with disinfectants and face masks. The social distancing will be provided between the voters.

Polling stations will close at 21:00 local time (22:00 Moscow time). The election will be declared valid if more than 25% registered (405,294 people) take part.

Earlier, the Moldovan government urged countries not to send observers to monitor Transnistria’s election, since it is considered to be a challenge to Moldova’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.