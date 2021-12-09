Polish prosecutor’s office: no bomb threat on board Ryanair flight before landing in Minsk

WARSAW, December 9. /TASS/. There was no threat of an explosion on the Ryanair plane that made an emergency landing in Minsk last May, the Polish prosecutor’s office, which oversees the investigation of the incident, said on its website on Thursday.

"The investigation, overseen by the Mazowiecki branch of the directorate for struggle against organized crime and corruption of the National Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw, has found that there was no threat of an explosion on the plane. The pilot received information about such a threat before the e-mail message concerning explosives on board was sent. The operation of Minsk’s airport, including its emergency services, too, indicated there was no threat of an explosion at all," the statement reads.

"The whole situation was just a pretext for making the pilot land in Minsk," the Polish prosecutor’s office said.