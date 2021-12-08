Normandy Four parties’ positions must be compared before expansion — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Moscow believes that it is necessary to compare the positions of all parties to the Normandy Four format before expanding it by adding the US, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview for Kommersant Wednesday.

"There is no specificity in this matter yet. Yes, the Americans have influence over Ukraine. The US and NATO - and we know who plays the key role in the Alliance - pursue their goals in Ukraine. But, before we can talk about the expansion, we must compare the positions of all members of the [Normandy] Four," he said.

Peskov added that Putin may touch upon this topic during the upcoming conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We will discuss it with Macron, if this topic continues," the spokesman said.

On Tuesday, the leaders of the US, the UK, France, Germany and Italy had a phone call in the wake of the video conference between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden.

The Normandy Format has been established in June 2014. That year, during the celebration of the 70th anniversary of the Landing in Normandy, leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany discussed the settlement of the Donbass conflict for the first time. Since then, five highest-level meetings took place; the last one took place on December 9, 2019, in Paris.