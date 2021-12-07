Sending Russian troops to Ukraine ‘was not even mentioned’ during Putin-Biden talks - Aide

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Sending Russian troops to Ukraine was not even mentioned during the video conference between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden Tuesday, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told journalists.

"This was not even mentioned! To send troops to Ukraine - how, what is it? A some kind of invasion or what? It was not even mentioned!" Ushakov said, answering a question whether Putin told Biden that Russia does not plan to send troops to Ukraine.

Statements about Russia’s potential incursion into Ukraine have recently been heard in Western countries and Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed those allegations as a hollow and groundless escalation of tension. Peskov pointed out that Russia poses no threat to anyone.