Biden to call European allies ahead of conversation with Putin - US administration

WASHINGTON, December 6. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden will have phone calls with his European allies in order to coordinate their actions ahead of the conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on December 7, a high-ranking White House representative said Monday, noting that the two leaders will hold talks via a protected video line Tuesday.

Biden will talk to the key European allies in order to coordinate their message, and make sure that he will talk with Putin amid a unity of the allies and a strong trans-Atlantic solidary in regards to further actions, the official noted.

According to the representative, there is no substitute to a direct dialogue of leaders, and this is also true for the US-Russian relations. President Biden welcomes the opportunity to have a clear and direct interaction with President Putin, the representative said.

He disclosed that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will have a phone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky ahead of the online summit, while Biden will call the Ukrainian leader after his talk with Putin.