Baghdad-based four-nation center useful for combating terrorism in Middle East — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, November 23. /TASS/. The Baghdad-based information center, bringing together the military of Russia, Iraq, Iran and Syria, is playing an important role in combating terrorism in the region, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy told a UN Security Council briefing on the situation in Iraq on Tuesday.

In his address, Polyansky stressed the importance of stepping up collective international efforts in combating terrorism.

"We underscore that we can effectively respond to this challenge only given maximum broad coordination of counter-terrorism efforts," he said. "In this regard, we highly appreciate the activity of Baghdad-based four-lateral Information Center, where the military of Russia, Iraq, Iran and Syria take part. We believe this mechanism does the important work coordinating counter-terrorism steps in Iraq and Syria."

Russia expects countries of the region to unleash their diplomatic potential "in order to promote peace and stability in the entire Middle East, including in the framework of the renewed Russian collective security concept for the Persian Gulf," the Russian diplomat said.