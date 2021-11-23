US takes aggressive action against China as well as Russia — Chinese Defense Minister

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The US takes the same aggressive military actions and deterrence tactics against China as it does against Russia, Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said during his meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu Tuesday, adding that both Russia and China counteract Washington together.

"Comrade Minister just spoke about military threats, pressure and deterrence against Russia from the US. The US also takes such actions against China as well. I completely agree with your assessments," Wei Fenghe said.

He noted that Russia and China celebrated the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation this year.

"And we are celebrating tremendously fruitful cooperation in all areas. Especially, standing in the face of frantic US containment and pressure, China and Russia are united together like a great mountain. Our friendship is unbreakable. Together, we countered the hegemony of the US, and we oppose the fake democratic regime of the US, the fake multi-culturalism, as well as new forms of manifestation of the Cold War. Therefore, we’ve displayed our relations as being better than allied," the Chinese Defense Minister said.

He underscored that he "completely agrees with the high appreciation of the level of Sino-Russian military cooperation."

"I also support your view of the military threat for our countries from the United States," the Chinese Minister added.