Belarusian forces’ training to be amended over Western-engineered migration crisis

MINSK, November 23. /TASS/. Belarusian Armed Forces training process for this and next year will be amended considering the escalating military and political situation, as well as the migrant crisis, engineered by the West, Belarusian General Staff head and Deputy Minister of Defense Major General Viktor Gulevich said in a statement Tuesday.

"Considering the complex military and political situation and the ‘migration crisis,’ engineered by the Western states, the training process for the Belarusian Armed Forces for 2021-2022 will be significantly amended. We have to react to the increased military activity along the external contour of the state border of the Republic of Belarus," the military official said.

Gulevich noted that foreign media increasingly frequently publish "provocative statements of former high-ranking military figures pretending to be ‘experts’ in the matters of the military art."

"But, in general, we see how the population of Poland, the Baltics and Ukraine, are being groomed to the idea of the inevitability of war. Our response to provocative outbursts will be further improvement of the combat readiness of the Republic of Belarus," the military official warned.

He disclosed that the Belarusian Armed forces will increase the intensity of military training, and will continue performing intelligence tasks in order to prevent a sudden attack on the Belarusian state.

"During various trainings and exercises, we will practice the prompt establishment of groups of forces on various directions, and will examine various scenarios of deflection of a military aggression against the Republic of Belarus," Gulevich said.