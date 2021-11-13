Minsk ready to cooperate with EU on ensuring border security, envoy says

UNITED NATIONS, November 13. /TASS/. Belarus is ready to cooperate with the European Union on the issue of ensuring security on the shared border, Permanent Representative of Belarus to the United Nations Valentin Rybakov stated on Friday.

"The effective protection of the border can be ensured only with cooperation of all interested sides," the diplomat stressed at a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly Third Committee. According to him, "Belarus is ready for such cooperation, including with the EU, in order to ensure security" on the shared border as well as for "constructive work on the resolutions of the UN General Assembly." "We are waiting for Western countries to display sensible pragmatism on their part," the envoy emphasized.

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where the migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, sharply aggravated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and refused to leave the area. Some of them attempted to enter Poland by destroying a barbed-wire fence. EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame for the situation since people were fleeing the war in their homelands because of the West’s actions.